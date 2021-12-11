Karp Capital Management Corp Has $11.58 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $15,501,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in Alphabet by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,653,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $2,847,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,877.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,716.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

