Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 4,904 Shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSOC. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 26,118 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October alerts:

TSOC opened at $32.03 on Friday. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.