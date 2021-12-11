Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 10,007 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,595,000 after purchasing an additional 154,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $107.36 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $110.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

