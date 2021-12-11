KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Issues Earnings Results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

KALV stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 668.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.