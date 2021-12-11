KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Issues Earnings Results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
KALV stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69.
In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.
About KalVista Pharmaceuticals
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
