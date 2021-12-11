Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KHOTF. CA Cheuvreux initiated coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

KHOTF opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. Kahoot! ASA has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

