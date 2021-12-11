Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

GRUB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,136.17.

Shares of GRUB opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $19.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587,843 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,747,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,085 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,727 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,865 shares during the period.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

