JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target to €78.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €85.00 ($95.51) to €78.00 ($87.64) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.50.

OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $84.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.30. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

