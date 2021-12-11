Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 131.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

JLL opened at $260.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.43 and its 200-day moving average is $233.97. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $141.39 and a 52-week high of $273.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

