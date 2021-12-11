Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%.
JOUT stock traded up $5.30 on Friday, reaching $102.81. 44,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average of $113.36. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.
About Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
