Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%.

JOUT stock traded up $5.30 on Friday, reaching $102.81. 44,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average of $113.36. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

