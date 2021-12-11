John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 180,750 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.82.

