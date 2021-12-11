John G. Figueroa Sells 17,497 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Director John G. Figueroa sold 17,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

APR opened at $31.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apria by 2,068.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 58,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Apria by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 320,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria in the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apria by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 370,519 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

