JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLLS. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair cut Cellectis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 222,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 59,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,994,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

