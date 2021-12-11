JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY opened at $103.82 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.