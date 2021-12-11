JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,749 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $611.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

