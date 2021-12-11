JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 221 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $118.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.68. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $119.26. The firm has a market cap of $228.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

