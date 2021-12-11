JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 7.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

