JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 1,054 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.05.

ZTO opened at $31.55 on Friday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

