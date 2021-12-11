Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 435 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 443 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 376.38.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

