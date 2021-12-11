Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,100 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($120.67) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($139.24) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($139.24) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £110 ($145.87) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($92.16) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,674.62 ($128.29).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,193 ($108.65) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,774.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,533.75. The stock has a market cap of £126.92 billion and a PE ratio of 101.40. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($89.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,523 ($126.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

