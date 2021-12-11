JCSD Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

JCSD Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares during the quarter. JCSD Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Coastal Financial worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 53.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CCB opened at $43.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $524.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.22. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.