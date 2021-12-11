Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.29. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $4.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.22 to $15.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $18.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.36.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,353 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,070,000 after acquiring an additional 76,353 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

