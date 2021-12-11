Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,267 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $27,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 269,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in PPG Industries by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 360,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

NYSE:PPG opened at $163.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

