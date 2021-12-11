Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $17,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $96.66 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.80.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

