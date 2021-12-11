Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,436 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $15,281,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

