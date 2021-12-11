James Investment Research Inc. Takes $53,000 Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,024 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $48.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $53.32.

