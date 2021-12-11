James Investment Research Inc. Invests $106,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.66.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.75 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.15 and its 200-day moving average is $241.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.38, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

