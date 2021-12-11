James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

SAIC stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.56.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

