James B. Hawkins Sells 18,743 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins sold 18,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $882,233.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IRMD stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.13 million, a P/E ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IRadimed by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.