James B. Hawkins Sells 18,743 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins sold 18,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $882,233.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
IRMD stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.13 million, a P/E ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 0.84.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IRMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
IRadimed Company Profile
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
