Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.63 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $169.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

