Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,076 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797,852 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.89 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.96.

