Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 27,308 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,308 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $166.58 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.57.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

