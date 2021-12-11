Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,211 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCX opened at $38.37 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

