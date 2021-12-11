Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 7,715 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,935 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.45.

In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $4,499,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 265,926 shares of company stock valued at $26,061,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.32. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.