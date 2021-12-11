Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,052 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

