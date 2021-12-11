Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,339 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $259,723.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Summit Insights increased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.75.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day moving average is $142.34. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

