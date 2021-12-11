Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 154,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 114,260 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

