Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $143.44 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

