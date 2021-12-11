Jacob F. Filene Sells 2,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $28,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ULCC opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $48,622,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 147,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $33,688,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

