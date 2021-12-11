J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 840 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.87. The company has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

