J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.