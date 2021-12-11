J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,075,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,348,000 after purchasing an additional 414,316 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 793,523 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 274,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the period.

Get Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.