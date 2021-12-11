J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 376,992 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4,903.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $76,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $741,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock opened at $250.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.89 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.