ITT (NYSE:ITT) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00.

ITT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.18.

ITT stock opened at $100.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average of $94.62. ITT has a 1 year low of $74.46 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

