Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $88.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the period. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

