iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Independence Bank of Kentucky’s 4th Largest Position

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.7% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.