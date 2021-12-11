iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 121,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,055,596 shares.The stock last traded at $66.24 and had previously closed at $65.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

