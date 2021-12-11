iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) is Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000.

BATS:EEMV opened at $63.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.35.

