Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IONS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

