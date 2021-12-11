Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,123 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 609% compared to the average daily volume of 1,005 put options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

CKPT stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.51. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 13,311.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

