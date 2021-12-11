Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ: NFBK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/7/2021 – Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2021 – Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/2/2021 – Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NFBK stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.08. 101,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $161,518 over the last ninety days. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

