Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ: NFBK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/7/2021 – Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/4/2021 – Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/1/2021 – Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/25/2021 – Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/2/2021 – Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NFBK stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.08. 101,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.74.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $161,518 over the last ninety days. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.
